Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 419,595 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 419,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,415,000. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $247.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.91 and its 200-day moving average is $225.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.