Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 3.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.76% of Motorola Solutions worth $306,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $256,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

NYSE MSI opened at $221.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

