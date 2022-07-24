Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,003 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $49,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of LAZR opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.70. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

