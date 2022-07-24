Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,215 shares during the period. Saia comprises 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Saia were worth $161,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Saia by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $210.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Saia from $290.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

