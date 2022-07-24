Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 37,260 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,260 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.00% of Federal Signal worth $41,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,780,000 after buying an additional 91,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,501,000 after buying an additional 75,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after buying an additional 243,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

