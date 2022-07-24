Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 614,004 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 614,004 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises about 0.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of Entegris worth $78,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average of $115.45. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

