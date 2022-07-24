Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 7,577 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $66,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $182.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.