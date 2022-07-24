Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of AMETEK worth $35,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

Shares of AME opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

