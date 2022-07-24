Velas Market Cap Tops $96.00 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000296 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,329,762,938 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.