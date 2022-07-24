Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 202 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NOBL opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

