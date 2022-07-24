Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 362 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 32.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.8% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $343.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.