Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $301.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.