Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $72.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

