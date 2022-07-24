Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $512.52 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.22.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

