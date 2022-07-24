Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

