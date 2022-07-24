Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Announces Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-$5.25 EPS.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
NYSE:VZ traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $44.45. 58,265,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,672,296. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications
In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
Read More
