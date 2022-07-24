Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) PT Lowered to GBX 310 at Barclays

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.48) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.17) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.68) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 454 ($5.43).

Vesuvius Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 323 ($3.86) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 282.37 ($3.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 577 ($6.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 328.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 368.12. The company has a market capitalization of £876.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.97.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

