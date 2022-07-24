Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Visteon Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ VC opened at $117.09 on Friday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $134.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.