Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $13.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.54) to €12.00 ($12.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.13) to €13.10 ($13.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.43) to €13.60 ($13.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Vivendi Price Performance

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

