VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Price Hits $0.0376

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the US dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VNX Exchange alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,726.11 or 0.99996165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog.

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.