Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.66

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and traded as low as $8.37. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 98,300 shares.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.2018 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

