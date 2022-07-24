Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €45.00 ($45.45) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($45.45) target price on Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.32) price objective on Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Vossloh Trading Up 1.9 %

ETR VOS opened at €34.95 ($35.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $613.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €29.30 ($29.60) and a 52 week high of €49.45 ($49.95). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

