Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT opened at $132.21 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.