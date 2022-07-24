Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 68,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 33,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average of $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

