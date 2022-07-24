Walter Public Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.2% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NOW opened at $446.77 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.48 and its 200-day moving average is $510.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 406.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $656.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.81.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.