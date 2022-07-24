Walter Public Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 60,131 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,000. Zoetis accounts for 3.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $178.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day moving average of $183.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

