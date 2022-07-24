Walter Public Investments Inc. Takes $14.71 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,711,000. Teledyne Technologies makes up 5.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDY. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TDY opened at $400.93 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

