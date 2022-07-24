Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Warby Parker Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,311.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560 in the last three months. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Warby Parker by 242.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 96,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth about $4,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after purchasing an additional 809,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

