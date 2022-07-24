WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $178.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average of $206.46.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.