WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 82,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period.
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $30.47 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16.
