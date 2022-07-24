WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 697,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.89 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

