WELL Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WELL has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $595,405.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WELL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

