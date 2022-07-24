Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Reduced by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,812 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 265,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 53,558 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

WFC opened at $43.17 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

