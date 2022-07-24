WEMIX Market Cap Achieves $297.67 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00010630 BTC on major exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $297.67 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

