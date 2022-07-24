West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $288.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,334. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

