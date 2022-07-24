West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

