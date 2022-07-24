West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

