West Branch Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.97. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

