West Branch Capital LLC Sells 987 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $169.27 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

