West Branch Capital LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMT opened at $394.74 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

