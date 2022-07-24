West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $397.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.30 and a 200 day moving average of $423.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

