West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,028 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.0% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.