West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up about 8.1% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 147.8% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of QLD stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

