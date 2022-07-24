Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Western Digital by 535.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,039 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,397 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

