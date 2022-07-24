Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products comprises approximately 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

