Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 140 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.8% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

