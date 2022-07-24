Westhampton Capital LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.83. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.