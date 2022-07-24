Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lessened by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.