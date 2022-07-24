Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,415 Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

