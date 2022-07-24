Widmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

